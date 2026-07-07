JULY 7— BEACH CLOSINGS TOMORROW IN WESTCHESTER

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BEACH CLOSURES DUE TO RAIN IN NEW ROCHELLE, MAMARONECK AND RYE

The following beaches have been preemptively closed tomorrow July 8, 2026 due to 1.96 inches of rainfall observed over the last 24 hours.

MAMARONECK : Harbor Island, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club, & Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club

RYE : Coveleigh Club

NEW ROCHELLE : Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Club, Greentree Club, & Surf Club

Beach patrons are advised to avoid the water at these beaches due to potential bacterial contamination from road runoff into drainage outfalls near these beaches. These beaches are allowed to reopen on July 9 unless significant additional rainfall occurs.