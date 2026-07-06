JULY 6 — MEALS FOR KIDS THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER FROM WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273)

The White Plains City School District will offer free summer meals for children 18 and under this summer. Summer meals will be offered at White Plains High School from June 30 to August 17 and at Post Road School from July 6 to July 31. Breakfast will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12 to 12:30 p.m. All kids are welcome! No registration or sign-up is needed.

To find a summer meal site near you, text “food” or “comida” to 304-304. You can also call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273). Use the USDA SUN Meals site finder at https://www.fns.usda.gov/summer/sunmeals