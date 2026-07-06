JULY 6—- AFTER OVER THOUSANDS LEFT WITHOUT POWER IN WESTCHESTER DUE TO TREE FALL DOWNED WIRES BURY THE WIRES

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WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER JULY 6, 2026

Saturday night many Westchester residents and customers of Con Ed lost power. The company worked hard to restore service to those impacted.

A few years ago, Con Ed did a test in Greenburgh and in Yorktown placing wires underground on a street in Hartsdale (Birchwood Road).

I think that Con Ed should provide residents with their findings on the success of the test they conducted and advise if placing wires underground would result in fewer outages in the future.

If the experiment worked, I believe that Con Ed should expand the program and annually place more wires underground in their service territory.

. Underground lines are not exposed to high winds, falling trees or flying debris –the leading causes of outages.

Ice accumulation can also snap overhead wires and poles. Cars crashing into utility poles ae also a common cause of outages.

If Con Ed would include this initiative in their capital budget annually – over time there will be fewer outages.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor