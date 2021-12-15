Congressman Jones Condemns Treatment of Haitians at U.S. Border.

Hits: 12

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. December 15, 2021:

Thank you for sharing your concerns about the treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern border. Like you, I am appalled by the actions of the U.S. Border Patrol, and I condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms. Haitians, like all people seeking refuge in the United States, deserve to be welcomed and protected. And the people of Haiti deserve to know peace.

In September, the American people were confronted with images of unfathomable cruelty: men on horseback, in the uniforms of the Border Patrol, whipping Black people for fleeing a humanitarian disaster and simply seeking refuge here in the United States. The violence that Border Patrol officers inflicted on people attempting to exercise their legal rights to seek asylum is horrifying. Violence towards people seeking asylum betrays our values as Americans.

I am grateful that the White House disavowed this cruelty and announced an investigation into the incident.

However, we must make no mistake: these horrific images simply illustrate the implementation of policies the Administration has embraced.

Most significantly, this Administration extended the Trump Administration’s policy of expelling asylum seekers at the southern border and resumed deportations to Haiti.

As the proud representative of one of the largest Haitian-American communities in the nation, I will continue to fight for the rights of Haitian people.

In April, I joined a letter to Secretary of State Blinken urging him to send a special representative to Haiti to reform and refocus U.S. policy there, as well as freeze deportations. I also joined members of the House Haiti Caucus, of which I am a member, in calling on the Administration to reinstate the Haitian Family Reunification Program and extend the TPS designation deadline for Haitian nationals. In July, I led a letter with many of my colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus, urging the Department of Homeland Security to review and reverse unjust deportations, which have disparately affected Black immigrants, including Haitians. Recently, I joined more than 50 colleagues in once again calling on the Administration to halt all deportations to Haiti.

Congressman Mondaire Jones, 37th Congressional District