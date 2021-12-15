County Executive George Latimer on His Covid Situation.

Hits: 5

WPCNR COUNTY CHRONICLE EXAMINER. December 14, 2021:

In his signing of the 2022 Westchester County Budget yesterday after via virtual transmission, County Executive George Latimer in a frank opening statement told how he believed he got Covid and how he feels.

After his opening remarks, he continued for approximately 15 minutes, only coughing a few times. Here is Mr. Latimer from early yesterday afternoon on his covid situation:

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER TUESDAY ON HIS SITUATION SINCE TESTING POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS MONDAY.

Mr. Latimer said the county would enforce Governor Hochul’s Masking mandate the governor issued Friday, but he was not going to ticket individuals violating the mask mandate in businesses, that the Governor required. He said as long as persons complied and put on a mask that would be sufficient.

“We’re not going to ticket you,” he said. He acknowledged he declared the State of Emergency last week to make steps if necessary.