GREENBURG APPROVES CANNIBIS DISPENSARIES–DENIES LOUNGES–APPROVES “RECREATIONAL DISPENSARIES.”

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. Special to WPCNR From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. December 14, 2021:

The Greenburgh Town Board voted 4-1 to allow cannabis dispensaries to be located in Greenburgh.

I voted no.

The Board also agreed not to allow Cannabis lounges in the town (we all agreed).

We directed the Commissioner of Planning to draft a local law regulating time, place and manner associated with adult-use recreational cannabis dispensaries, utilizing the following guiding principles:

1. Dispensaries shall not be permitted in any residential zones or mixed-use corridors (East Hartsdale Avenue, Rt. 119, Central Avenue, etc.) immediately and/or significantly abutting residential zoning districts

2. Minimum linear separation distances be required from schools, playgrounds, public parks, etc.

The 2nd resolution requiring the Commissioner of Planning to draft a local law was approved unanimously.

On December 8th members of the Town Board received a letter from the Greenburgh Council of Civic Associations . The organization, representing civic associations in Greenburgh polled their membership and recommended “opting out, at least for the present time.

Several representatives suggested awaiting regulations from the Cannabis Control Board and then adopting the necessary Greenburgh Zoning legislation regarding the time, place and manner of locating such establishments in unincorporated Greenburgh before a decision is made to “Opt In at a later date.”

I agree with the Council And that is why I voted no. Municipalities that opt out can later opt in.

NYS is moving cautiously with the roll out of guidelines for marijuana dispensaries for what clearly are myriad social, fiscal and regulatory reasons.

I believe there is inadequate information available for the Town Board to make a prudent decision regarding allowing dispensaries to operate.

I suggested that until adequate info is available we should opt out. If in the future the obstacles and issues regarding such dispensaries are addressed Greenburgh could have comfortably revisited the matter and with the input of our community organizations and their leadership the Town Board could more intelligently decide if we should participate.

TARRYTOWN, HASTINGS HAVE OPTED TO ALLOW DISPENSARIES – ARDSLEY, ELMSFORD< DOBBS FERRY AND IRVINGTON HAVE NOT

Officials in towns and villages around the state have until December 31st to decide whether to allow cannabis dispensaries and lounges. Most of the cities have opted to allow dispensaries/lounges. In Greenburgh some of the villages have opted in. Others have opted out.