Stepinac High School to Celebrate Latest REAL-WORLD Advanced Learning Technologies Friday

New STEAM Center, Finance Center, Leonardo Adult Patient Simulator, 3D Anatomage Table Continue Stepinac’s Leadership in Secondary Education

Continuing its leadership in secondary education to provide students with the skills they will need to become globally competitive at college and in their future careers, Stepinac High School will celebrate its latest Real-World advanced learning technologies including a new STEAM Center, Finance Center with Bloomberg terminals, Leonardo Patient Simulator, 3D Anatomage Table and two more learning spaces modeled after Columbia University’s Classrooms.

Fr. Thomas Collins (Class of ’79), Stepinac president, who will preside over the dedication ceremony; members of the administration and faculty; civic and community leaders including White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach and students who will demonstrate how they are using the advanced learning technologies, members of the Stepinac distinguished Stepinac alumni and students who will using the sophisticated and engaging learning tools, typically found at college, to enhance their understanding of and successfully undertake real-world applications in engineering, architecture and bio science, among others.

WHEN: 10 AM, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

WHERE: Stepinac High School, 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY