Hits: 0
WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. Based on New York State Covid Tracker and Governor Hochul Advisory. December 9, 2021;
138,694 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours
40 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday
6 More Omicron Cases Confirmed in NYC
WESTCHESTER NEW POSITIVES MONDAY: 395 TEST POSITIVE OF 11,350 TESTED, 3.6%. 1,146 NEW COVID CASES IN MIDHUDSON REGION.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“Let us all continue to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, and encourage our family members and fellow New Yorkers to do the same,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the tools to limit the spread and prevent serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, let’s use them. The vaccine is safe, effective, and our best hope for moving past this pandemic. We will get through this together.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 230,412
- Total Positive – 9,833
- Percent Positive – 4.27%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.75%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,489 (+88)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 536
- Patients in ICU – 633 (+2)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 352 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 218,409 (+427)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 40
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,903
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,689
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 30,759,134
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 138,694
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 881,149
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.2%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|Region
|Sunday, December 5, 2021
|Monday, December 6, 2021
|Tuesday, December 7, 2021
|Capital Region
|70.43
|71.74
|69.37
|Central New York
|71.05
|71.62
|71.57
|Finger Lakes
|79.16
|79.84
|76.86
|Long Island
|55.11
|58.25
|59.66
|Mid-Hudson
|40.99
|41.68
|42.85
|Mohawk Valley
|83.34
|83.87
|85.25
|New York City
|24.44
|25.69
|26.99
|North Country
|77.91
|76.48
|75.35
|Southern Tier
|77.97
|81.58
|80.90
|Western New York
|88.58
|86.75
|82.47
|Statewide
|47.51
|48.69
|48.96
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday, December 5, 2021
|Monday, December 6, 2021
|Tuesday, December 7, 2021
|Capital Region
|7.45%
|7.52%
|7.03%
|Central New York
|8.01%
|7.93%
|7.78%
|Finger Lakes
|10.29%
|10.14%
|9.58%
|Long Island
|5.89%
|5.98%
|6.04%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.50%
|4.63%
|4.63%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.41%
|8.29%
|8.38%
|New York City
|2.26%
|2.35%
|2.35%
|North Country
|8.81%
|8.58%
|8.27%
|Southern Tier
|5.95%
|6.01%
|6.00%
|Western New York
|11.22%
|11.12%
|10.66%
|Statewide
|4.82%
|4.87%
|4.75%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Sunday, December 5, 2021
|Monday, December 6, 2021
|Tuesday, December 7, 2021
|Bronx
|2.25%
|2.36%
|2.39%
|Kings
|2.14%
|2.28%
|2.32%
|New York
|1.57%
|1.62%
|1.60%
|Queens
|2.85%
|2.90%
|2.89%
|Richmond
|3.83%
|3.81%
|3.88%
Yesterday, 9,833 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,779,313. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Number of Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 14*
|Albany
|35,729
|143
|–
|Allegany
|6,348
|22
|–
|Broome
|29,358
|128
|1
|Cattaraugus
|10,514
|54
|–
|Cayuga
|10,149
|45
|–
|Chautauqua
|15,864
|89
|–
|Chemung
|13,460
|79
|–
|Chenango
|5,880
|36
|–
|Clinton
|8,503
|34
|–
|Columbia
|6,023
|53
|–
|Cortland
|6,308
|28
|–
|Delaware
|4,761
|42
|–
|Dutchess
|39,072
|174
|–
|Erie
|130,859
|638
|–
|Essex
|3,151
|32
|–
|Franklin
|5,790
|44
|–
|Fulton
|8,198
|41
|–
|Genesee
|9,135
|71
|–
|Greene
|5,172
|29
|–
|Hamilton
|533
|2
|–
|Herkimer
|8,838
|95
|–
|Jefferson
|12,022
|91
|–
|Lewis
|4,395
|26
|–
|Livingston
|7,603
|35
|–
|Madison
|7,789
|68
|–
|Monroe
|101,904
|470
|–
|Montgomery
|7,569
|50
|–
|Nassau
|232,051
|769
|–
|Niagara
|30,247
|158
|–
|NYC
|1,151,058
|2,590
|13
|Oneida
|34,638
|212
|2
|Onondaga
|62,018
|339
|–
|Ontario
|12,377
|67
|–
|Orange
|64,019
|258
|–
|Orleans
|5,870
|46
|–
|Oswego
|14,943
|88
|–
|Otsego
|5,769
|65
|–
|Putnam
|13,508
|71
|–
|Rensselaer
|18,322
|93
|–
|Rockland
|56,362
|100
|–
|Saratoga
|26,181
|154
|–
|Schenectady
|20,125
|92
|–
|Schoharie
|2,938
|34
|–
|Schuyler
|2,058
|10
|–
|Seneca
|3,468
|12
|–
|St. Lawrence
|13,603
|108
|–
|Steuben
|13,264
|89
|–
|Suffolk
|262,900
|1,017
|3
|Sullivan
|10,084
|72
|–
|Tioga
|6,699
|55
|–
|Tompkins
|7,773
|32
|–
|Ulster
|19,752
|76
|–
|Warren
|7,770
|39
|–
|Washington
|7,190
|56
|–
|Wayne
|10,921
|59
|–
|Westchester
|150,743
|395
|1
|Wyoming
|5,628
|45
|–
|Yates
|2,107
|13
|–
* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.
Yesterday, 40 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|3
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|8
|Essex
|1
|Kings
|3
|Livingston
|1
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|3
|Rensselaer
|1
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|1
|Wyoming
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.