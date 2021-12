Hits: 0

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS CIPPI HARTE, (LEFT)DIRECTOR DOROT WESTCHESTER AND CYNTHIA SAMWICK, DOROT VOLUNTEER FOR DOROT ON THE FREE PROGRAMS DOROT WESTCHESTER PROVIDES

COMPANIONSHIP, FRIENDSHIP, EDUCATION, ACITIVITIES AND SELF IMPROVEMENT TO OVER 300 PERSONS IN WESTCHESTER.

START THE NEW YEAR WITH A NEW START FOR THOSE WHO JUST NEED A HELPING HAND SOMEONE TO BE A FRIEND, COMPANION, LIGHTEN LIFE’S CARES FOR A WHILE

PERSONS WHO NEED HELP IN THE SEASON OF LIGHT

FIND OUT HOW A DOROT VOLUNTEER IS THE PERFECT GIFT FOR SOMEONE IN YOUR FAMILY THAAT NEEDS A REGULAR FRIEND THEY CAN COUNT ON AND COUNT ON SEEING REGULARLY



MS. HARTE AND MS. SAMWICK SHOW YOU HOW THE YEARS OF EXPERIENCE OF DOROT CAN HELP FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES WITH THE COMPASSION, EXPERTISE AND TRAINING OF A DOROT VOLUNTEER



BRIGHTEN UP THE HOLIDAYS

MAKE THE NEW YEAR REALLY NEW WITH THE GIFT OF A DOROT VOLUNTEER’S COMPANIONSHIP, A FREE SPECIAL SERVICE TO A PERSON SPECIAL TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.