THURSDAY DEC 2 COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER: 322. AVERAGE 330 A DAY: 4,440 NEW POSITIVES THE WEEK BEFORE CHRISTMAS IF NOT SLOWED NOW

WPCNR COVID 19 OBSERVER. From the NYS COVID-19 TRACKER December 4, 3:40 PM EST:

The state covid tracker caught UP with Thursday’s new covid cases this afternoon, POSTING Westchester County with 322 new cases Thursday (down from 359 Wednesday.

The entire 7-county MidHudson region posts and Nassau and Suffolk County has 2,493 new cases of covid down 748 from Wednesday’s 3,137. down 25%. New York City showed 2,265 new cases, with Brooklyn and Queens (adjacent Nassau and Suffolk County) having 713 and 598 separately whild Nassau and Suffolk with 688 new cases and 830 new cases continuing on fire for the second straight day. Nassau had 856 cases Wesdnesday, and 680 on Thursday. Suffolk County dipped to 830 new cases Thursday, down from 1,103 on Wednesday. Nassau and Suffolk continue to be the problem for the region spreading cases west into Queens and Brooklyn, it would appear.

On Thursday, Westchester’s 322 new cases of covid was a 3.7% postivity rate on 8,676 tested. The 322 cases Thursday divided by the 151 cases two weeks ago indicates the virus cotinues to spread to two other persons for every new iperson covid positive within an approximate 2 week period. By December 16 those 322 new cases may infect 644 new persons, At the over 300 rate of new cases a da, Westchester County if the three day rise starting November 30 does not drop or worse sustains its rate of infection — 7 days of 300 infections a day could bring 4,200 new infections the week before Christmas (Dec. 16-25)

The number of infections jumped November 30 to 311 December 1, just 7 days after the holiday travel and Thanksgiving holidays started. infections the last three days through Thursday December 2 are 311,359 and 322., an average: 330. In that continues, 2 new persons would produce approximately 4,620 infections the week before Christmas.

The 10 COUNTIES ENCIRCLING NYC HAVE 2,493 NEW COVID CASES, 265 MORE THAN NYC’S 2,265. FOR 10 DAYSTHE 10 SUBURBAN COUNTIES HAVE LEAD ALL NEW YORK CITY CASES- THE 10 OUTSIDE NYC HAD MOST CASES FOR 17 OF 22 DAYS (3 WEEKS)