No “Conveyence of Deed” Filed on FASNY Sale of Ridgeway Property Yet.

WPCNR WATCH ON THE RHINE.. Update December 5, 2021:

As of yesterday, December 4, despite a news release last Tuesday announcing the French American School of New York had sold the Ridgeway Country Club parcel in White Plains in its entirety to Farrell Building Company of Bridgehamption, WPCNR has learned that no “Conveyance of Deed” is listed in Westchester County Clerk records,

Dan Seidel, one of the attorneys for the Gedney Association who appealed the decision in favor of French American School of New York and the City of White Plains, said he would take no action one way or another to proceed with argument or withdraw the appeal until the transaction is officially registered. as completed.

At this time, Mr. Seidel awaits an “argument” date set by the Appellate Court in Brooklyn and is planning on it.