Governor Hochul on Omicron Friday

Guidance on Limiting Non-Essential and Non-Urgent Procedures at Certain Hospitals Experiencing Limited Capacity

159,560 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours

49 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Governor Kathy Hochul Fridday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant. Let me be clear: this is not cause for alarm, we knew this variant was coming and we expect to see more cases,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to remind all New Yorkers to use the tools they have at their disposal to keep themselves and their communities safe: get your vaccine, get your booster, and wear your mask. We will get through this.”

The Governor and the Department of Health today also released written guidance on Executive Order No. 11, which enables the Department to protect access to critical health care services by limiting non-essential, non-urgent procedures at certain hospitals currently experiencing limited capacity. While this order is effective today, determinations will be issued to facilities by December 6 to apply to procedures scheduled to occur on or after December 9.

Editor’s Note: On Thursday, Westchester County suffered 359 new covid infections, on December 1, up from 311 on Tuesday November 30. The covid tracker still is lagging 48 hours behind reporting daily results. It marked the 16th day in the last 21 days the Mid-Hudson Region and Long Island had more new covid cases than New York City. Long Island reported 1,958 new infections of the 3,137 infections in Mid-Hudson Region and Long Island combined. Westchester r has an infection rate of 3% testing positive a long range possibility of the 359 cases December 1st infecting 622 new persons in two weeks.

Test Results Reported – 230,961



· Test Results Reported – 230,961

· Total Positive – 11,242

· Percent Positive – 4.87%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%

· Patient Hospitalization – 3,107 (+14)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 437

· Patients in ICU – 595 (+4)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 309 (-5)

· Total Discharges – 216,609 (+391)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,673

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.



· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,354



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



· Total vaccine doses administered – 30,164,634

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 159,560

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 668,526

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Capital Region 52.96 55.74 60.31 Central New York 45.52 49.67 56.08 Finger Lakes 58.96 61.53 66.75 Long Island 38.16 41.63 47.44 Mid-Hudson 27.75 29.87 33.17 Mohawk Valley 61.08 64.17 70.77 New York City 17.41 18.66 20.42 North Country 59.06 62.53 68.40 Southern Tier 53.30 56.71 63.26 Western New York 67.54 68.88 73.06 Statewide 33.98 36.11 39.73

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Capital Region 8.13% 8.15% 8.17% Central New York 7.54% 8.12% 8.41% Finger Lakes 10.46% 10.69% 10.89% Long Island 5.17% 5.50% 5.83% Mid-Hudson 3.73% 3.98% 4.26% Mohawk Valley 9.20% 8.90% 9.31% New York City 1.94% 2.10% 2.23% North Country 9.54% 9.36% 9.67% Southern Tier 6.30% 6.49% 6.77% Western New York 10.60% 10.92% 11.32% Statewide 4.37% 4.61% 4.85%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Bronx 1.89% 2.02% 2.15% Kings 1.70% 1.89% 1.97% New York 1.46% 1.61% 1.67% Queens 2.59% 2.70% 2.94% Richmond 3.33% 3.45% 3.71%



Yesterday, 11,242 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,734,874. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 34,983 219 Allegany 6,146 66 Broome 28,730 181 Cattaraugus 10,254 78 Cayuga 9,902 52 Chautauqua 15,410 163 Chemung 13,095 91 Chenango 5,679 51 Clinton 8,279 61 Columbia 5,842 60 Cortland 6,164 30 Delaware 4,576 71 Dutchess 38,356 138 Erie 127,410 799 Essex 3,059 24 Franklin 5,578 54 Fulton 7,997 58 Genesee 8,869 74 Greene 5,058 57 Hamilton 525 6 Herkimer 8,557 80 Jefferson 11,657 90 Lewis 4,298 38 Livingston 7,402 75 Madison 7,563 59 Monroe 99,510 574 Montgomery 7,353 66 Nassau 228,510 856 Niagara 29,420 202 NYC 1,139,942 2,389 Oneida 33,796 190 Onondaga 60,557 443 Ontario 11,974 108 Orange 62,994 317 Orleans 5,676 59 Oswego 14,513 104 Otsego 5,533 67 Putnam 13,290 41 Rensselaer 17,811 178 Rockland 55,844 114 Saratoga 25,383 216 Schenectady 19,693 124 Schoharie 2,794 48 Schuyler 1,989 12 Seneca 3,360 49 St. Lawrence 13,212 140 Steuben 12,858 145 Suffolk 258,510 1,102 Sullivan 9,830 74 Tioga 6,517 62 Tompkins 7,557 56 Ulster 19,396 136 Warren 7,559 71 Washington 6,913 72 Wayne 10,563 115 Westchester 149,124 359 Wyoming 5,463 60 Yates 2,041 18



Yesterday, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,673. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by

County of Residence Albany 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Erie 10 Genesee 1 Herkimer 2 Kings 3 Montgomery 1 Niagara 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 4 Ontario 2 Orange 1 Oswego 3 Queens 4 Rensselaer 2 Richmond 1 Schenectady 2 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 2 Suffolk 1 Tioga 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 28,274 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,808 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 802,721 1,479 721,882 1,701 Central New York 617,652 766 563,848 921 Finger Lakes 818,066 1,421 747,165 1,590 Long Island 2,018,356 3,631 1,790,234 3,441 Mid-Hudson 1,572,781 3,086 1,373,599 2,719 Mohawk Valley 310,315 444 285,144 570 New York City 7,237,249 15,303 6,435,253 14,370 North Country 288,325 402 257,093 354 Southern Tier 415,772 427 378,727 545 Western New York 898,594 1,315 812,388 1,597 Statewide 14,979,831 28,274 13,365,333 27,808

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.



