CAN WEGMAN’S SAVE WESTCHESTER?

NATION’S ECONOMY CRIPPLED BY COVID NATIONWIDE.

DR. PAUL HEROUX OF MCGILL UNIVERSITY, MONTREAL ON THE PROVEN EFFECTS OF MICROWAVE ON ADULTS CHILDREN UNDER 40–MUST SEE TV

GOVERNOR CUOMO SAYS MULTI-SYSTEM INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME IN CHILDREN IS UNDER CONTROL IN NEW YORK

CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS UNIQUE LEGACY–WALKING WITH THE WIND

JOHN BAILEY JIM BENEROFE ON WHITE PLAINS AND WESTCHESTER FINANCIALS AT MIDYEAR– SALES TAX RECEIPTS AND DEFICITS–THE MYSTERY DEEPENS

JIM BENEROFE

WESTCHESTER’S NUMBER ONE NEWS FOR CONTENT, CONCERN, RUDE AND RELEVANT–ALWAYS

20TH YEAR OF BROADCASTING IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST ON WESTCHESTER’S NUMBER 1 PUBLIC ACCESS STATION Founded 1992

www.wpcommunitymedia.org