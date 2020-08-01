THE WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS DRAFT REOPENING PLAN SENT TO ALBANY

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. August 1, 2020:

The White Plains School District filed its proposed 91-page reopening of schools plan Friday with the Governor’s Office as required, ontime, comprehensive and staggering in its breadth and detail. The plan was based on a complex 80 question survey of parents and stakeholders, and was hammered out in a month of intensive meetings of staff administration and community stake holders, in a decision making process that is unprecedented. As in the School District response to the Governor’s requirement to conduct classes on line when the schools were closed at the outset of the Covid-19 epidemic, when the district devised an online learning process in 48 hours, the district has once again come through with an efficiency and team effort that is evident in the report.

The plan was posted on the school district website, and you may review it here:

https://www.whiteplainspublicschools.org/cms/lib/NY01000029/Centricity/Domain/2450/WPCSD%20COVID-19%20Reopening%20Plan%20DRAFT%201%20Posted%207-31-20.pdf

The plan as previously described to WPCNR last week by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca follows the plan ourline Dr. Ricca described in this interview: