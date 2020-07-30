NEW YORK HEALTH HELP ON THE WAY TO UTAH, HOUSTON, ATLANTA, ST. PETERSBURG

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State and Northwell Health will deploy at least 30 healthcare personnel to Utah to support Intermountain Healthcare – the state’s largest healthcare provider. Intermountain Healthcare previously sent dozens of healthcare workers to New York to support Northwell and other hospitals. New York State will provide PPE and equipment as needed, and the first group of healthcare workers will travel to Utah this Sunday.

“We’re taking new steps in New York State’s continuing effort to repay the gratitude that we’ve been shown by people all across the country, and also on a practical level to keep us safe–an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere,” Governor Cuomo said. “We will be sending health staff to Utah to the Intermountain Healthcare Hospital System, Utah’s largest hospital system. Utah and that hospital system were very generous to New York when we needed help, sending dozens of staff to the Northwell Hospital System which was a major provider for us during COVID. So, we are going to be sending primarily Northwell personnel and Department of Health personnel, about 30 people, as well as any PPE, and equipment that is needed. I thank Governor Herbert and all the people of Utah, and as I’ve said on behalf of New Yorkers, we won’t forget and we will do for them what they did for us, because that’s the American way.”

“During the height of the pandemic here in New York, we were grateful for the extraordinary support provided by the Intermountain Health System who sent us over 60 front-line staff including physicians and nurses,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care provider which treated the most coronavirus patients in the US. “We are now delighted to be able to reciprocate by sending staff to assist them in their current battle against this disease.”

New York’s Commitment to Helping Cities and States Fight COVID-19

During the fight against COVID-19, New York State has provided PPE and equipment to Florida, Georgia and Texas. In addition, the state has provided the following resources:

On July 29, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will establish a testing site in St. Petersburg, Florida.

On July 20, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will establish two church testing sites in COVID-19 Hotspots in Savannah, Georgia.

On July 16, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State has established two church testing sites in COVID-19 hotspots in Houston, Texas.

On July 13, Governor Cuomo announced New York State will send testing and contract tracing teams to Atlanta, Georgia.

On July 10, Governor Cuomo announced New York State would send the COVID-19 medication Remdesivir to Florida as the state struggles with a resurgence of cases.

The governor also announced that the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force yesterday visited and observed 835 establishments across New York City and Long Island, and found violations at 41 establishments, or 5 percent.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 586 (-33)

– 586 (-33) Patients Newly Admitted – 83

– 83 Hospital Counties – 29

– 29 Number ICU – 142 (-12)

– 142 (-12) Number ICU with Intubation – 72 (-4)

– 72 (-4) Total Discharges – 72,973 (+73)

– 72,973 (+73) Deaths – 13

– 13 Total Deaths – 25,145

Of the 73,546 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 777, or 1.06 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.2% 1.8% 2.1% Central New York 0.9% 0.8% 1.1% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.6% 0.6% Long Island 1.1% 1.1% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 1.1% 1.3% 1.3% Mohawk Valley 2.0% 1.8% 0.9% New York City 0.9% 1.1% 1.0% North Country 0.6% 0.3% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.6% 1.3% 0.7% Western New York 0.9% 1.6% 0.5%

The Governor also confirmed 777 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 414,370 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 414,370 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,493 13 Allegany 74 0 Broome 1,029 14 Cattaraugus 157 0 Cayuga 141 0 Chautauqua 224 1 Chemung 162 1 Chenango 206 1 Clinton 125 2 Columbia 513 3 Cortland 90 0 Delaware 101 0 Dutchess 4,468 15 Erie 8,434 24 Essex 55 0 Franklin 48 0 Fulton 275 5 Genesee 270 3 Greene 287 2 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 239 3 Jefferson 128 0 Lewis 34 0 Livingston 164 1 Madison 396 3 Monroe 4,677 21 Montgomery 152 0 Nassau 43,158 58 Niagara 1,434 4 NYC 224,863 312 Oneida 2,062 9 Onondaga 3,459 22 Ontario 349 2 Orange 11,072 38 Orleans 291 0 Oswego 240 1 Otsego 107 0 Putnam 1,418 2 Rensselaer 718 24 Rockland 13,860 8 Saratoga 709 8 Schenectady 1,018 8 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 20 0 Seneca 84 0 St. Lawrence 260 1 Steuben 290 0 Suffolk 43,170 86 Sullivan 1,479 3 Tioga 184 1 Tompkins 227 2 Ulster 2,010 37 Warren 298 0 Washington 254 0 Wayne 243 0 Westchester 35,913 39 Wyoming 111 0 Yates 52 0

Yesterday, there were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,145. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 2 Broome 1 Erie 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 1 Manhattan 1 Queens 2 Tioga 1 Westchester 2

