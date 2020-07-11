RYE TOWN HILTON, WESTCHESTER’S LARGEST HOTEL ANNOUNCES CLOSING.ALL EMPLOYEES ON FURLOUGH SINCE MARCH WILL BE DISMISSED . THIRD CLOSURE OF “DESTINATION” HOTEL IN COUNTY SINCE MARCH

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE. From the Westchester Rye Town Hilton JULY 11, 2020:

Westchester County’s largest hotel announced to New York State it would be closing due to the coronavirus for good.

The Rye Town Hilton in Rye Brook, a site for weddings, business conferences and meetings became the second Rye Brook Hotel, (located just on the outskirts of White Plains), will be closing. Employees on furlough since March will be dismissed.

The venerable Hilton, in Rye Brook for 47 years, joined the Ritz-Carlton and the Arrowwood Doral became the third destination hotel to announce closure since March. It should be noted the Ritz-Carlton in White Plains said it would close for about a 10-month renovation into a Marriott hotel. The closure is another blow to the Westchester County budget and to Rye Brook.

