GOVERNOR SENDS CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT TO FLORIDA

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo July 11, 2020:

When New York was experiencing our worst days, we were moved by the generosity of states around the country. We promised we would pay that forward when other states were in need, and today we are doing just that. New York will deliver a shipment of the medication Remdesivir to Florida tomorrow as the state struggles with a surge of cases. Remdesivir is a drug that has shown promise in treating COVID patients. We are 50 states — but we are one country.

1. Today, malls in Phase 4 regions can open if they have advanced HVAC systems. HVAC systems will be required to include advanced filters that help filter out the COVID-19 virus. Other ventilation protocols include increased outdoor air, reduced circulation, longer system run times and frequent filter checks.

2. Starting July 20th, New York will allow visits to nursing homes and long-term care facilities on a limited basis. Visits will be allowed at facilities that have been free of new COVID cases for at least 28 days. Only two people are allowed to visit each resident and must undergo a temperature check, wear a mask and social distance while visiting.

3. Yesterday the State conducted 73,558 tests, of which 786, or 1.06% were positive. Total hospitalizations fell to 826. Sadly, we lost 8 New Yorkers to the virus.

4. The newly renovated West Games Area at Jones Beach is now open. As part of the NY Parks 2020 plan, the renovation features a new mini-golf course, refurbished and new court games, new benches, tables, fencing and lighting, and additional site improvements. There are also new and improved activity areas including new cornhole and pickleball courts and refurbished courts for shuffleboard and paddle tennis. Read more.

5. The Bronx Zoo is reopening July 20th. The zoo will be open to members only through July 23rd and will open to the general public on July 24th through advance tickets.

