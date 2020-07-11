NY ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 93 RACE EXPECTED TO HAVE ALL ABSENTEES COUNTED BY MONDAY. SWITCH TO MACHINE COUNTING ACCELERATES COUNT.







WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. By John F. Bailey. July 11, 2020: WPCNR has learned from a source close to the ongoing counting of an estimated 11,000 absentee ballots submitted for the New York Assembly District 93 Primary Election held June 23, covering White Plains, Harrison, the Castles and Bedford, that counting is expected to be completed Monday.

The counting has now taken 2 and a half days since beginning 11 AM Thursday.

Judging from the information WPCNR has received, they should be 50% done.

Originally WPCNR was told the ballots were being counted by hand, but after 5 hours of hand-counting Thursday, a person observing the counting said they switched to machine counting by agreement of all the candidates.

From our source, WPCNR was told some absentee ballots were disqualified due to voter error, such as voting for too many candidates, but they report the “overwhelming” majority were “allowed.”

No official announcements on the absentee ballot ongoing situation have been released to WPCNR knowledge by the Board of Elections or Westchester County Department of Communications.

They have not announced whether or not more counters were brought in by the Board, or whether they worked into the night, 24 hours a day, or are keeping a running tally. They had around 65,000 absentee votes to go over including in the 17th Congressional District, in addition to the reported 10,000 to 11,000 absentee votes in the 93rd Assembly District.

The winner of the 93rd will fill the New York Assembly seat, previously held by White Plains David Buchwald.

Going into the Absentee counting Thursday this was was the voting tally prior to absentee counting in the 93rd: Christopher Burdick of Bedford was ahead of Kristen Browde of New Castle by 200 votes and held a 400 vote lead over Jeremiah Frie-Pearson of White Plains.

In the Congressional District 17, Mondaire Jones had a 2 to 1 margin over Evelyn Farkas with a forecast minimum of 21,800 absentee ballots to be counted in that race. WPCNR reckoned that Ms. Farkas had to take 75% of the absentee ballots to overtake and defeat Mr. Jones.





