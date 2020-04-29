MEALS ON WHEELS REQUEST

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. APRIL 29, 2020:

For over 40 years, Meals on Wheels of White Plains has been delivering hot and cold meals daily to residents who are unable to shop and cook for themselves. We have encountered extraordinary obstacles and expenses but with our extraordinary volunteers we are continuing our service during the pandemic.

Some of our regular donors have stepped up and sent added gifts without our asking, and we have heard from some new donors who have joined us to help.

But one unusual piece of mail arrived this week.

The letter, from a new donor, read, “At some point my stimulus check should show up, and the last thing I want is a check with Donald Trump’s name on it. I know you need this more than I do.”

Enclosed was her personal check for $1,200.

You don’t have to send that! It can be $12. You can help with a check to Meals on Wheels of White Plains, 311 North St., G-5, White Plains, NY 10605. Or you may contribute on our website, www.mowwp.org .

Thanks! Paul Schwarz, Board President MOWWP