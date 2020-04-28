.

WPCNR Tuesday Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Coronavirus Briefing. By John F. Bailey. April 28, 2020:

The Governor said a number of counties have Coronavirus cases low enough to compare with less impacted states around the country at his briefing this afternoon at Upstate Medical College in Syracuse. Downstate New York was not one of them, yet.

Those counties the Governor showed on a map indicated the number of covid cases would be considered first for reopenings, however those counties wishing to open have to submit a 12-point plan of issues (described Monday) to be addressed, fulfilled, and submitted for state approval before any reopening.

An advisory board on reopenings is being formed of 30 business and community leaders to help craft and evaluate the efficacy of submitted county plans,

The new specifics added to yesterday’s presentation set 2 standards for any reopening county dictating when they must halt any reopening in progress and address a corona spread.

If hospitals in treating patients with Coronavirus or whatever medical situations went over 70% capacity (with 30% of that capacity reserved to treat serious corona virus patients, this would dictate the county could not continue with the reopening.

The second signal to halt the county reopening would be triggered if the number of new cases indicated infections rose above 1 person to 1 person.

Either condition would be a “circuit breaker,” Governor Cuomo called it, seeming to indicate perhaps any reopening breaching those hard stops, would have to slow, stop and install previous efforts to corral the rapid growth of the corona disease again.

A decision on school policy, the Governor said, would be made at the end of this week. Asked about the plan for September, the governor said it was too far ahead to make a decision.

The Reopenings of New York planned will not be a return to a normal summer, either.

Governor Cuomo responding to the first question from a reporter at the “Q & A” asking if open festivals, fairs, waterpark facilities would be allowed, Governor Cuomo said “No they can’t.” Amplying that, the Governor said this included pools, waterparks and beaches, because they create “density.”

Melissa DeRosa, Executive Secretary to the Governor said the backlog of unemployment claims was down to 400,000, and a printing glich of 1,000,000 checks that stuck together while printing, had been identified and was being rectified.

It was announced that the Central New York region was going to have hospitals cleared to accept electoral surgery first, but the Capitol District, Western New York, and Downstate New York would not.







