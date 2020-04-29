A Thank You from Mayor Thomas Roach of White Plains for Social Distancing

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. April 29, 2020:

Dear Residents,

As we continue to work through this challenging time, I would like to thank you for the tremendous compliance we have had with social distancing and facial coverings requirements. Your efforts have made a difference and I urge you to keep it up!



I would be remiss if I didn’t also acknowledge the many, many White Plains residents who have contacted us to volunteer in some way — to offer your time, your resources, your expertise. There has always been a strong volunteer spirit in our community.

During this crisis that spirit has shown through in ways large and small.

Finally, I wanted to take a moment to offer my condolences to those residents who have lost a loved one. Such a loss is always hard, but now, because of isolation and quarantine requirements, it is even more difficult.



During this unprecedented time we have once again come together as a community and I have no doubt we will be stronger for it.

Remember, we are standing together by staying apart.

With my sincere thanks,

Mayor Thomas Roach