INDIAN POINT NEARS END OF ATOMIC ERA IN WESTCHESTER. UNIT 2 SHUTS DOWN FOR LAST TIME PERMANENTLY

Control room operators at Entergy Corporation Indian Point Unit 2 will shut down the reactor Thursday as scheduled for the final time, after more than 45 years of producing clean, safe and reliable power for New York. The other operating unit at the site, Unit 3, is scheduled to permanently shut down by April 30, 2021.



“Over the last 45 years, thousands of dedicated professionals have operated Unit 2 at Indian Point – safely, securely and reliably,” said Chris Bakken, Entergy’s Chief Nuclear Officer. “We owe each of them our thanks for a job well done and for their commitment to the highest standards of professionalism.”



Announced in 2017, the shutdown of both operating units at Indian Point is pursuant to a settlement agreement with the State of New York and was the result of a number of factors, including sustained low current and projected wholesale energy prices that reduced revenues.



As part of its commitment to employees at Indian Point, the company has previously announced a plan to find a position within Entergy for those qualified employees who are willing to relocate. Currently, more than 40 employees from Indian Point have accepted offers to continue with Entergy in other locations.