GOVERNOR CONCERNED AT GERMANY REOPENING ON EDGE OF OUTBREAK 10 DAYS AFTER REOPENING. HOSPITALIZATIONS “NOT GOOD NEWS.” COUNTDOWN BACK TO ZERO.

WPCNR WEDNESDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO CORONOVIRUS BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey, April 29, 2020:

Governor Andrew Cuomo reported all statistics on coronavirus except the most important one – the daily hospitalization rate – continued their downward trend.

The Hospitalization Rate (number of Coronavirus patients seriously ill hospitalized each day), was slightly UP after dropping to 900 Monday, was back up to near what appeared to be 957 on the slide shown nearer 1,000 a day that it had been averaging.

This sifgnificant rise means the 14 consective days of lowering hospitalization rates standard to be met to reopen by Center for Contagious Disease standard was reset.

Another 330 deaths were attributed Tuesday to corona virus sufferers in New York.

After delivering the coronavirus “Facts,” presented a slide (above)showing what happened statistically during the Germany reopening. The Governor said that in 10 days, Germany which had gotten down the number of persons infected to .7 (New York is now at .8 of a person) had in 10 days, soared to 1.0, just shy of “outbreak status”, 1:1. The governor is very concerned about the Germany experience with reopening.

The governor expressed horror about the Daily News picture of homeless persons on the subways showed in the Tuesday briefing.

The Governor announced he has directed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to draw up a plan in two days to clean every subway car overnight, every night, so essential workers: doctors, nurses, EMS workers, police and fire workers can have assurance they had a clean subway environment.

He detailed the MTA and city agencies excuses, “rearend covering”. He said no one wants to sleep on the subway, and told the MTA and the city to house the homeless properly. By Thursday night the cars should begin to be cleaned overnight.

He said the key workers who began being test for antibodies yesterday were showing an 18% of those downstate workers tested show positive for Coronavirus antibody. He said 17.5% of EMS and Firemen was total testing positive for antibodies in those groups, with EMS workers “probably driving the percentage up.” Police anti-body tested, showed 10% had antibodies. The overall numbers for the DOWNSTATE average samples testing positive for corona virus antibodies was 18%

The governor released this list of counties upstate that are now allowed to scheduled elective surgeries while maintaining a 30% vacancy rate, and 30% of beds available for coronavirus hospitalizations.

The Governor wrapped up his talk by commenting on the developing bipartisanship attitude in Washington debating reopening and aid to states that have lost revenue and congressional reluctance to issue billions in lost revenue relief to “blue” states. He said,

“I have heard this music before, it is the music of campaign season. This is poison right now. When you do that, you are plunging a dagger into the middle of the country. The worst (of the epidemic) could be ahead.”