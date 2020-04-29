BEWARE! BUSINESS LOAN SCAMS

Important Warning About Loan Scams!

The Greater New York Chamber of Commerce is currently working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the NYS Attorney General’s Office to crack down on the many emerging coronavirus loan scams.



Unfortunately, the high demand for loans and grants due to the COVID 19 pandemic has created a rash of fraudulent offers that involve paying for loan application assistance .



Please be advised that you do not need to pay for these services! The Greater NY Chamber has attorneys and economic development specialists available to assist you with the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program “PPP”, as well as NYS unemployment issues, tax questions, price gouging complaints and other loan/grant applications.



The bottom line is; if you have any questions or concerns about tax refunds, stimulus payments, loans, grants, unemployment or price gouging; please visit www.chamber.nycor contact me via email or call 914-730-2660.



Mark Jaffe