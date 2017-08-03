White Plains Woman, Pleading Guilty to Causing Head-on Collision that Killed Two in Greenburgh Last Fall. Sentenced to 4-12 Years in Prison,

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Westchester County District Attorney. August 3, 2017:

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced today that

Michelle Bonet (DOB 07/28/73) of 9 Stonewall Circle, White Plains, New York was sentenced by Judge Anne Minihan to a minimum of four and a maximum of twelve years in state prison after having pled guilty to:

three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, class “B” Felonies,

two counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, class “C” Felonies,

one count of Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated Per Se, a Misdemeanor,

one count of Driving While Intoxicated, a Misdemeanor,

one count of a Driving While Ability Impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs, a Misdemeanor

in the deaths of Henrietta and Carmelo Sbezzi.

On October 28, 2016 at approximately 2:15 p.m., the defendant was driving north by west on West Hartsdale Road in Greenburgh.

While driving her Chrysler minivan, the defendant was observed by witnesses crossing over the double yellow line multiple times. Just prior to the fatal event, the defendant nearly collided head-on with a vehicle being operated by a seventeen year old student coming from Maria Regina High School.

A few moments later, the defendant who was driving over the speed limit, crossed the double yellow line on West Hartsdale Avenue and collided head-on with a Lexus sedan being driven by Carmelo Sbezzi (DOB 09/06/34). In the front passenger’s seat was his wife, Henrietta (DOB 11/23/35).

The force of the impact pushed the victims’ car off the road. The vehicles came to rest with the front of each vehicle nearly touching each other and the defendant’s car almost entirely in the opposite lane of traffic.