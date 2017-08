TONIGHT

ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

MIKE GORDON

ON

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER MEMBER CITIES ON NEXT YEAR’S SUSTAINABLE GREEN ELECTRIC RATE

JOULE ASSETS NEW DEAL FOR NY STATE ELECTRIC POWER

POTENTIAL FORSTABLE ELECTRIC PRICES AND GUARANTEED SAVINGS ON RENEWABLE ENERGY FOR 20 YEARS

INTERVIEWED BY

JOHN BAILEY, PETER KATZ AND JIM BENEROFE

ON

WHITE PLAINS TV COUNTYWIDE

VERIZON FIOS CH. 45

WHITE PLAINS ALTICE CABLEVISION CH. 76

AND ON

www.wpcommunitymedia.org