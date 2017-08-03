SEIU 32BJ PROTESTS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION CUTBACKS AND PROPOSALS TO EVALUATE “ECONOMIC” VALUE TO U.S. IF ALLOWED IN

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Hector Figueroa, President 32BJ Service Employees International Union. August 3, 2017:

“President Trump’s immigration levels bill is a hateful gimmick that will hurt our economy, separate hardworking immigrant families and won’t create a single job for working Americans.

Much like the Trump Administration’s deportation machine, this bill would target the most vulnerable immigrant workers and hurt communities across the country.

President Trump’s suggestion that he is somehow protecting minority workers by restricting immigration is preposterous and insulting given how actively he has attacked worker and civil rights at every opportunity.

This proposal is a thinly-veiled attempt at remaking the United States in an image that never was.”

“El proyecto de ley del Presidente Trump sobre niveles de inmigración es una odiosa maniobra que perjudicará nuestra economía, separará a las familias de dedicados trabajadores y no creará un solo empleo para los trabajadores americanos. Al igual que la maquinaria de deportación de su gobierno, esta ley apunta contra los trabajadores inmigrantes más vulnerables y perjudicará a comunidades de todo el país. La sugerencia del Presidente Trump de que de alguna manera él está protegiendo a los trabajadores de minorías al restringir la inmigración es ridícula e insultante, considerando sus consistentes ataques contra los trabajadores y los derechos civiles a cada oportunidad. Esta propuesta es un velado y burdo intento por rehacer los Estados Unidos conforme a una imagen que nunca fue real.”