WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE DEC. 23 EDITION ON THE INTERNET INSTANTLY NOW

WHITE PLAINS WEEK

PETER KATZ, JOHN BAILEY AND JIM BENEROFE

16 YEARS BRINGING WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD TOGETHER EVERY WEEK

ON YOUTUBE NOW AT

https://youtu.be/Ujw4K1z3yT4

AND ON

http://www.whiteplainsweek.com

PETER KATZ AND JOHN BAILEY ON

COUNCILWOMAN MILAGROS LECOUNA EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ON THE TRANSIT DISTRICT STRATEGY

THE POPULAR WEEKLY ROUNDUP: TRUMP IN TRANSITION

GOVERNOR CUOMO OPENS THE 2ND AVENUE SUBWAY

THE WEGMAN’S SUPERMARKET PROPERTY OFF WESTCHESTER AVENUE

THE WHITE PLAINS SALES TAX REVENUES–

THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT MIGHT

HOBNOBBING AT THE THOMPSON & BENDER 30TH ANNIVERSARY BASH ON TOP OF TARRYTOWN

HERE COME THE NEW JUDGES FOR CITY COURT

AND ALWAYS MORE!