TENANT FEAR POSSIBLE REASON for long tolerated SAFE, OVERCROWDED HOUSING

WPCNR LETTER TICKER. DECEMBER 23, 2016:

(Editor’s Note: The below letter suggests why perhaps overcrowded, unsafe conditions, known to exist in multi-family houses in White Plains for years, are perpetuated.)

Mr. Bailey:

You briefly discussed illegal housing here (White Plains) with a local minister (Reverend Gary Percesepe on PEOPLE TO BE HEARD).

Owner attitudes might not be illegal but can still be wrong. Waller Avenue has some owners from other countries and one of them was very honest and direct about who he prefers to rent to recently.

A guy from our house went there to ask about apartment availability and that is when the owner made his (owner’s) tenant preference known. I feel it has to do with owners anxiety that an American might have higher expectations of that owner than his current tenants do.

Maybe he’s never been challenged by them (his present tenants) for repairs there. They (the tenants) are willing to accept what he chooses to provide there.

I only know what the guy here said after he had spoken with him.

Thanks

A Weekly Viewer