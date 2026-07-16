WPCNR WEATHER 79 HAZY SMOKEY PARTLY SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES AT 3 PM EDT

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon Areas of smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Widespread smoke, mainly between 7pm and 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Areas of smoke before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night Patchy smoke after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Saturday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Areas of smoke before 8am. High near 84. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 84.