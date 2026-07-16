WPCNR WEATHER 79 HAZY SMOKEY PARTLY SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES AT 3 PM EDT

Hits: 74
Haze Smoke
81°F
27°C
|Humidity
|49%
|Wind Speed
|W 8 mph
|Barometer
|29.86 in (1010.4 mb)
|Dewpoint
|60°F (16°C)
|Visibility
|5.00 mi
|Heat Index
|82°F (28°C)
|Last update
|16 Jul 2:56 pm EDT
Extended Forecast for
White Plains NY
Detailed Forecast
This Afternoon
Areas of smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Widespread smoke, mainly between 7pm and 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday
Areas of smoke before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday Night
Patchy smoke after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Saturday
Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Areas of smoke before 8am. High near 84. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.