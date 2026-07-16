JULY 16– COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS PROTESTS PROPOSED CHANGES BY CONGRESS IN GRANTS

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WESTCHESTER COUNTY URGES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO REJECT PROPOSED GRANT RULE CHANGES THAT WOULD INCREASE COSTS AND THREATEN CRITICAL LOCAL SERVICES

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has formally submitted comments opposing a proposed federal rule issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that would significantly alter how federal grants are awarded, administered and overseen nationwide.

The County warns that the changes would increase costs for taxpayers, create unnecessary bureaucracy, inject politics into grantmaking and jeopardize essential services relied upon by Westchester residents.

Part of this funding supports essential public safety services, including emergency medical services, Hazmat response, firefighting, counterterrorism and law enforcement.

These federal funds could be withheld or revoked at any time IF federal government determines that comments or actions by individuals using County facilities violate federal funding requirements.

Jenkins said:

“Westchester County is a responsible steward of federal taxpayer dollars, and these grants allow us to deliver essential services that protect public safety, support vulnerable families, strengthen our infrastructure and improve quality of life. The proposed rule would make it harder and more expensive for local governments to access and administer these funds while creating uncertainty that ultimately puts residents at risk. We strongly urge the Office of Management and Budget to reconsider these sweeping changes.”

Westchester County administers approximately $700 million in federal funding annually.

Those resources support programs that prevent homelessness, combat substance use disorder, assist victims of domestic violence, strengthen cybersecurity, provide emergency response capabilities, expand affordable housing, improve roads and bridges, modernize water infrastructure and support senior centers, downtown revitalization projects and safer routes to schools.

In its comments, the County raises concerns that the proposed regulations would: