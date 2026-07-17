JULY 17— 4:30 PM EDT–WEATHER 85 SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES 34% HUMIDITY WIND NW AT 3 GUSTS TO 10

Hits: 73

Saturday Sunny high 85

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am. Patchy smoke before 11pm. Low around 67. West wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.