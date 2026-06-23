JUNE 23– RYE MAMARONCK NEW RO BEACHES ARE CLOSED UNTIL THURSDAY JUNE 25

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BEACH CLOSURES DUE TO RAIN IN NEW ROCHELLE, MAMARONECK AND RYE

(White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Health Department has preemptively closed the following beaches for June 24, 2026 due to 1.08 inches of rainfall observed over the last 24 hours, which could potentially cause high of levels of bacteria in the bathing water.

MAMARONECK : Harbor Island, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club and Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club

RYE : Coveleigh Club

NEW ROCHELLE : Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Club, Greentree Club and Surf Club

These beaches are allowed to re-open on their own on June 25, 2026 unless significant additional rainfall is observed.