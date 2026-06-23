JUNE 23–GROUP HOME EMPLOYEES CHARGED WITH STEALING $47,000 FROM DISABLED RESIDENTS

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace and New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced today that two group home employees have been charged in connection with an alleged scheme to make personal purchases using the banking information of group home residents with disabilities. Nadajah Jackson, 28, of Yonkers, was charged with one count each of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a class E felony, and two counts of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon in Tarrytown Justice Court. She was released on her own recognizance, as none of the charges are bail eligible. She is due back in court on July 1. Destiny Galan, 25, of Staten Island, was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She is set to be arraigned in Tarrytown Justice Court on July 1. DA Cacace said: “I am outraged that two individuals entrusted with caring for our most vulnerable residents instead allegedly bilked them of tens of thousands of dollars. My office will not sit idle as our neighbors with disabilities have their pockets picked. I am thankful that our strong collaboration with Comptroller DiNapoli and the Tarrytown police has brought these two defendants to justice, and we will seek to ensure that all the victims from this alleged scheme are made whole.” Comptroller DiNapoli said: “The defendants’ alleged actions are simply outrageous and heartless. Nadajah Jackson and Destiny Galan allegedly exploited vulnerable individuals entrusted to their care to line their own pockets. Now, thanks to my partnership with Westchester D.A. Cacace, we will ensure that justice is served and they are held accountable for their cruel actions.” As alleged in a felony complaint filed with the court, Jackson, an employee of the Association For Mentally Ill Children of Westchester (AMIC), made numerous purchases from Amazon and other merchants between November 2022 and January 2025 totaling $45,448.47 by debiting the bank accounts of four AMIC residents. As alleged in another felony complaint filed with the court, Galan, an AMIC employee, made personal Amazon purchases between May 2024 and August 2024 totaling $2,038.03, which included expenditures on women’s clothing and food, by debiting the bank accounts of two AMIC residents. The victims of this scheme are adults with varying degrees of intellectual and physical disability. This case was investigated by the Office of the New York State Comptroller, the Tarrytown Police Department and the Investigators Squad within the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from the Economic Crimes Bureau. The case is being prosecuted by Complex and Pattern Crimes Deputy Bureau Chief Courtney Johnson.