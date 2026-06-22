JUNE 22–SUMMER HUNGER REPORT FROM FEEDING WESTCHESTER

Hi John,

For most kids, the end of the school year means freedom, no homework, no alarm clocks, no schedules. But for more than 62,000 children in Westchester County, summer means something far more difficult: losing the free meals they depend on every single school day.

In this episode of The Feeding Westchester Hunger Report, we welcome one of our amazing partners: Allison Fasano, Port Chester Middle School Family and Consumer Science Teacher, Giving Garden Facilitator, School and Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator, and a true Hunger Action Hero.

Live from the school’s mobile pantry distribution, Allison shares what the summer meals gap really looks like for the students she sees every day, and why hunger can affect a child’s learning, behavior, and development long after the season ends.

The good news? You can help close that gap. This summer, your support makes sure no child in Westchester goes without a meal.

Thank you for being part of this community.

Together, we are Feeding Westchester.