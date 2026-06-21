JUNE 20– ON TOUR! WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL INNOVATION WING AHEAD OF SCHEDULE TARGET OPENING FALL 2027

The future Innovation Wing at White Plains High School is rapidly taking shape, with school and construction officials reporting that the high-tech hub for Career and Technical Education, arts instruction and cutting-edge learning opportunities is progressing ahead of schedule.

Principal Emerly Martinez led a tour of the construction for engineering teachers Al Martinez, Giordano Garcia and Chad Allen, offering a firsthand look at the two-story addition that will connect to the main building through an enclosed glass bridge.

The approximately 48,000-square-foot facility — designed by H2M Architects + Engineers and oversighted by Triton Construction — is expected to house new CTE programs, expanded arts facilities, specialized learning spaces and a variety of collaborative environments when completed.

The project, which broke ground in the summer of 2025, is currently targeted for opening during the fall of 2027. While emphasizing that construction timelines can always change, Mr. Martinez said the project is “a little bit ahead of schedule.”

The steel superstructure has been completed and most non-structural framing is in place. Roofing work is largely finished, windows are being installed, and crews are currently focused on mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems throughout the building.

Triton Senior Project Manager Bob Firneis said the building shell has been completed and contractors are now working to fully enclose the structure.

“The roof work is complete except for the edging. The air conditioning units are installed on the roof — you see the ductwork going in,” he said, adding that there have been a few modifications along the way, but no notable setbacks.

Among the most striking features already visible are the soaring two-story entrance vestibule, expansive glass elements, multiple staircases and the signature bridge that will connect the new wing directly to the existing high school.

As he guided the teachers and Assistant Principal Gaetano Vitiello through unfinished hallways and classrooms, Mr. Martinez repeatedly returned to the building’s central purpose: creating a space where students can explore career pathways, artistic expression, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies.

The first floor will feature a culinary arts training kitchen connected to a café, an art gallery and a presentation space with tiered seating capable of accommodating about 90 people. The principal said the combination will allow the district to host exhibitions and community events while showcasing student work.

He envisions culinary students eventually preparing meals for events and potentially serving staff as part of a hospitality-focused learning experience.

The addition will also become home to three specialized CTE programs being developed in partnership with Southern Westchester BOCES: cybersecurity, pharmacy technician studies and an introduction to sports science and sports medicine.

Mr. Martinez said the partnership grew out of regionalization efforts encouraged by New York State and conversations between district leaders and BOCES officials about programs that were not currently being offered elsewhere in the region.

The programs are expected to serve both White Plains students and students from neighboring component districts.

Beyond the BOCES partnership, the principal said the Innovation Wing will significantly expand opportunities unique to WPHS.

A dedicated robotics laboratory is being created to support the school’s growing STEM initiatives and provide students with additional hands-on engineering experiences. A new entrepreneurship and incubator space will allow students to collaborate with mentors from businesses such as IBM and JPMorgan Chase and local entrepreneurs while developing innovative projects and business ideas.

Another area being developed is a media arts laboratory designed for podcasting, broadcasting, digital storytelling and potentially future journalism courses.

Mr. Martinez said the district wanted to create learning spaces that align with student interests while also preparing them for future careers.

“The possibilities are going to be endless when it comes to how that space is used,” he said.

The building will also include a state-of-the-art life skills apartment designed to help students with specialized learning needs practice independent living skills in a realistic setting. The apartment will feature a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and laundry area, creating opportunities for students to learn daily living skills in a safe educational environment.

Mr. Martinez noted that the space could also support interdisciplinary learning opportunities for other students, including engineering and science classes.

The second floor will primarily support the arts, featuring new studios for photography, ceramics, fashion design, graphic arts and visual arts, along with a darkroom, additional kilns, expanded ceramics facilities and dedicated studio space filled with natural light.

A student commons area and atrium-style gathering space with large windows and high ceilings will provide opportunities for collaboration and informal learning throughout the day.

For Mr. Martinez, the Innovation Wing is ultimately about creating opportunities for students and expanding programs that will continue evolving long after the building opens.

As construction advances, he said the district remains focused on ensuring that every space supports innovation, creativity and real-world learning experiences.

“We wanted to provide that space to our staff and students. It’s really what it’s all about,” the principal said about what district leaders hope will be one of the most innovative learning environments in the region.