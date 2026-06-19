JUNE 19— COMMUNITY NEWS FROM THE WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY

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A Message from the District Attorney…
Dear Friends and Neighbors:
I want to bring to your attention a couple of important public safety developments that have occurred in Westchester over the past week.
First and foremost, I am greatly relieved to announce that 12-year-old King Richards, who was missing for approximately one year after his father allegedly failed to produce him to the Family Court, was located in good health and was returned to the custody of his mother.
Dwight Richards, King’s father, was arrested on a criminal warrant and arraigned Wednesday on one count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. I know everyone in this county has been waiting with bated breath for King’s return. Thanks to the tireless work from the prosecutors in our Child Abuse Bureau, in close partnership with the New Rochelle Police Department, we can now breathe a sigh of relief.
Nevertheless, we will seek to hold Mr. Richards accountable for allegedly defying the court system for the better part of a year and concealing King from his lawful custodian. Children cannot be snatched away from their legal guardians. I will never stand for a world where that is possible.
Also this past week, my office arraigned a Manhattan man for allegedly impersonating a New York City Police Department officer. Earlier this month, he was found on the streets of Bronxville in possession of a loaded gun and wearing an NYPD detective shield on his belt, according to a felony complaint we have filed in the case.
Dylan Gonzalez, 26, was arraigned Friday on two serious felony charges in connection with these allegations. I will be sure to keep you apprised of any further developments in his case. When you approach a police officer for help, you should not have to second guess whether he or she has taken the oath to protect and serve.
I also want to take a moment to acknowledge that today is Juneteenth, which commemorates the liberation of Black Texans from slavery two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was announced. Juneteenth is a reminder that legal rights cannot just exist on paper, they must be enforced for the benefit of those who fall within their protective ambit. America has not always lived up to this ideal throughout its history, for which Juneteenth stands as a glaring example, but we have always striven (and must continue to strive) to do better for the next generation.