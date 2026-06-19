JUNE 19— COMMUNITY NEWS FROM THE WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY

A Message from the District Attorney… Dear Friends and Neighbors: I want to bring to your attention a couple of important public safety developments that have occurred in Westchester over the past week. First and foremost, I am greatly relieved to announce that 12-year-old King Richards, who was missing for approximately one year after his father allegedly failed to produce him to the Family Court, was located in good health and was returned to the custody of his mother. Dwight Richards, King’s father, was arrested on a criminal warrant and arraigned Wednesday on one count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. I know everyone in this county has been waiting with bated breath for King’s return. Thanks to the tireless work from the prosecutors in our Child Abuse Bureau, in close partnership with the New Rochelle Police Department, we can now breathe a sigh of relief. Nevertheless, we will seek to hold Mr. Richards accountable for allegedly defying the court system for the better part of a year and concealing King from his lawful custodian. Children cannot be snatched away from their legal guardians. I will never stand for a world where that is possible. Also this past week, my office arraigned a Manhattan man for allegedly impersonating a New York City Police Department officer. Earlier this month, he was found on the streets of Bronxville in possession of a loaded gun and wearing an NYPD detective shield on his belt, according to a felony complaint we have filed in the case. Dylan Gonzalez, 26, was arraigned Friday on two serious felony charges in connection with these allegations. I will be sure to keep you apprised of any further developments in his case. When you approach a police officer for help, you should not have to second guess whether he or she has taken the oath to protect and serve. I also want to take a moment to acknowledge that today is Juneteenth, which commemorates the liberation of Black Texans from slavery two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was announced. Juneteenth is a reminder that legal rights cannot just exist on paper, they must be enforced for the benefit of those who fall within their protective ambit. America has not always lived up to this ideal throughout its history, for which Juneteenth stands as a glaring example, but we have always striven (and must continue to strive) to do better for the next generation. In friendship, District Attorney Susan Cacace Sex Crimes & Human Trafficking Bureau DA Cacace met with Sex Crimes & Human Trafficking Bureau Chief Michelle Lopez and ADAs Mollie O’Rourke and Jessica Soares-Wasp to discuss critical updates to the office’s anti-trafficking efforts ahead of the World Cup tournament this summer. The Cacace administration is rolling out a new slate of anti-trafficking initiatives in anticipation of an increase in trafficking during the games, as the international community descends onto the tri-state area. One of the most significant components of this effort is the new human trafficking hotline, which was recently established to give victims of (and witnesses to) sex and labor trafficking a direct line to the office to report any and all suspicions of wrongdoing. Critical Alternatives to Incarceration Programs DA Cacace was so proud to partner with The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, the Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health and the Center for Community Alternatives on implementing critical alternatives to incarceration programs in Westchester. Our ADA handling the diversion courts, Celia Curtis, was part of a panel discussion featuring a range of stakeholders in the criminal justice system. These partnerships are key to ensuring vulnerable people in this county are connected to services that can help alleviate the problems that led them into the criminal justice system in the first place. Westchester County Police Academy Graduation DA Cacace was thrilled to address the 161st Session Basic Police Recruit Class at the Police Academy. Following months of education in public safety, New York State criminal law, emergency response and medical assistance, these graduates will serve communities in police departments across Westchester. Asian & Albanian Heritage Festivals As part of DA Cacace’s commitment to increasing our office’s visible presence in the community, we were thrilled to attend the Asian and Albanian Heritage Festivals. We are so proud to represent the many diverse cultures that comprise Westchester County, and we look forward to seeing you at the many other festivals this summer. Father arrested in connection with disappearance of 12-year-old King Richards Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that Dwight C. Richards, father of 12-year-old King Richards, was arrested by New Rochelle police detectives today in connection with the disappearance of his son. Read more Yonkers man guilty of killing brother-in-law in 2024 Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that a John Singh, 55, of Yonkers, was convicted Friday afternoon of Murder in the Second Degree, a class A felony, and Manslaughter in the First Degree, a class B felony, for stabbing his brother-in-law to death in 2024. Read more DA Cacace and NYSP Announce Resumption of D.A.S.H. Traffic Safety Initiative Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace and New York State Police Troop T Commander Major Kyle J. Kroeger announced the resumption of the DASH traffic safety initiative, a traffic safety program aimed at making the highways in Westchester safer to travel. 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