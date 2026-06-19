JUNE 19— GOVERNOR HOCHUL ISSUES PROCLAMATION

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GOVERNOR HOCHUL ISSUES PROCLAMATION FOR JUNETEENTH OBSERVANCE

Pan-African Flag to be Flown at New York State Buildings

Sixteen Landmarks To Be Lit Statewide at the Governor’s Direction To Commemorate the End of Slavery in the United States

Read Proclamation Here

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation in observance of Juneteenth. The Governor also announced that the red, black, and green Pan-African Flag will be raised over the New York State Capitol today, Friday, June 19, and that State landmarks will be illuminated red, black, and green.

“Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of how far our nation has come and how much work still remains,” Governor Hochul said. “This commemoration is both a celebration of freedom, and a reminder of the work ahead to ensure all New Yorkers are treated with dignity, fairness, and respect.”

The following 16 landmarks will illuminate red, black, and green this evening in

honor of Juneteenth:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal – will light red only

Moynihan Train Hall – will light red only

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

The Pan-African flag will be flown over the New York State Capitol and the following State buildings today: