JUNE 19— GOVERNOR HOCHUL ISSUES PROCLAMATION

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GOVERNOR HOCHUL ISSUES PROCLAMATION FOR JUNETEENTH OBSERVANCE
Pan-African Flag to be Flown at New York State Buildings
Sixteen Landmarks To Be Lit Statewide at the Governor’s Direction To Commemorate the End of Slavery in the United States
Read Proclamation Here
Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation in observance of Juneteenth. The Governor also announced that the red, black, and green Pan-African Flag will be raised over the New York State Capitol today, Friday, June 19, and that State landmarks will be illuminated red, black, and green.
“Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of how far our nation has come and how much work still remains,” Governor Hochul said. “This commemoration is both a celebration of freedom, and a reminder of the work ahead to ensure all New Yorkers are treated with dignity, fairness, and respect.”
The following 16 landmarks will illuminate red, black, and green this evening in
honor of Juneteenth:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal – will light red only
- Moynihan Train Hall – will light red only
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
The Pan-African flag will be flown over the New York State Capitol and the following State buildings today:
- Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, Harlem
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Transportation Management Center, Hawthorne
- Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, Hauppauge
- Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, Albany
- Executive Mansion, Albany
- Harriman State Office Building Campus, Building 18, Albany
- Binghamton State Office Building
- Dulles State Office Building, Watertown
- Henderson-Smith State Office Building, Hornell
- Homer Folks Facility, Oneonta
- Senator John H. Hughes State Office Building, Syracuse
- Utica State Office Building
- New York State Preparedness Training Center, Oriskany