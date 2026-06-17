JUNE 17—ALBANY LEGISLATIVE SESSION ENDS. ASSEMBLYMAN BURDICK REPORTS

Here are the post-budget legislative highlights: Legislation passed by the Assembly and NYS Senate, awaiting the Governor’s signature: The Responsible Data Center Development Act (A11560/S10642) is aimed at regulating the rapid expansion of data centers throughout New York. It includes a one-year moratorium on new permits for facilities requiring 20 megawatts or more. There is also a provision that directs the Department of Environmental Conservation to study the impacts of data centers on public water supplies, agricultural land, and electronic waste; as well as a provision that requires utility companies to establish a separate set of rates and rules for facilities with a peak demand of 20 megawatts or higher. A10379C/S9051B prohibits artificial intelligence companies from using features that are considered unsafe for minors. The One Fair Price Act (A9349B/S8623B) targets “surveillance pricing” by prohibiting companies from using consumers’ personal data to set individualized prices for identical products or services. A10921A/S10398 exempts disabled veterans from certain fees relating to physical modification of a residence to accommodate a disability. I am also pleased that a number of bills I sponsored successfully passed both chambers and are awaiting the Governor’s signature: The Traveling with Dignity Act (A6219B/S4042B) establishes guidelines for the installation of adult changing accommodations in public spaces. Adult changing tables are an essential resource for adults with mobility limitations and incontinence, enabling them to access the same amenities as those who are ambulatory.

The Neurodiversity Training Pledge (A00038/S4593) directs the New York State Department of Labor to establish a voluntary training and certification program for employers that pledge to undertake neurodiversity training for their employees and adopt best practices for a neurodiverse workforce. The HEFPA Protection Act (A10160A/S9263A) ensures that public assistance payments for residential gas and electric service are accepted and credited by utilities and immediately triggers the consumer protections of the Home Energy Fair Practices Act (HEFPA). Notice of Initial Determinations for Unemployment Benefits (A3068/S2076) requires the Department of Labor to notify unemployment benefit applicants within 30 days whether their claim has been approved or denied. The Criminal Court Opinion Transparency Act (A4674A/S3864A) increases transparency of New York legal decisions in criminal proceedings by reporting on the feasibility, costs, and implementation options for publishing trial-level criminal court decisions and suppression decisions specifically. The following NYS constitutional amendments will go up for a vote again next year and, if passed, go to the voters in 2027: Congressional Redistricting Amendment: This amendment responds to Republican-led redistricting efforts around the country and a recent Supreme Court decision that weakens portions of the Voting Rights Act. The proposal would give New York greater flexibility in determining congressional district boundaries. If approved again by the next Legislature in 2027 and approved by voters in a statewide referendum, the changes would allow congressional districts to be redrawn before the 2028 elections. Even-Year Elections Amendment: This amendment addresses low voter turnout in off-year elections by aligning certain local elections with federal and state election cycles. Holding these elections in even-numbered years will increase democratic participation and reduce the administrative costs of running separate countywide elections. The proposal would require elections for certain municipal and judicial officials, except in New York City, to take place in even-numbered years. To facilitate the transition, it would also authorize the Legislature to enact laws creating temporary, altered terms of office so that future election cycles fall on even-numbered years. Finally, there was a good deal of important policy in the budget, much of which I discussed in my last newsletter. Key policy provisions include: A path to universal Pre-K for all four-year-old children statewide by the start of the 2028-29 school year.

The most comprehensive utility rate-setting reforms in decades, including:

Requiring utility companies proposing a rate increase to present a budget-constrained option tied to inflation

Prohibiting hidden expenses such as lobbying, political contributions, and unnecessary executive travel from being charged to customers

Tying executive compensation to customer affordability

Directing the PSC to limit the extent to which the costs of pursuing a rate increase can be charged to ratepayers (I had introduced a bill to effectuate, but am very pleased that it made it into the budget instead). Protections for our immigrant neighbors, including prohibiting local government cooperation in federal civil immigration matters, ending agreements that deputize law enforcement as immigration officers, and designating sensitive locations (healthcare facilities, houses of worship, schools, childcare facilities, playgrounds, and polling places) where ICE may not conduct immigration enforcement.

An expanded veterans property tax exemption that gives local governments the option to provide a full property tax exemption for veterans who, as determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, have a permanent and total disability. Unfortunately, not all of my bills made it across the finish line. Here is some of the legislation I sponsored that I will continue to advocate for in the next legislative session: Climate Resilient New York (A8088B/S3590A) effectively coordinates and unifies climate adaptation efforts between agencies and departments to maximize climate change resilience across New York.

Oil and Gas Wastewater Ban on Highways (A10930/S9635) prohibits the use of drilling fluids, brine, and flowback water from gas or oil wells, pools, or fields on any highway. MTA Solar Canopies (A10033/S8694) requires the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to install solar canopies on its parking facilities. The First Responder Peer Support Program Act (A7285A/S05407A) establishes peer-to-peer mental health programs for first responders. Standardized Utility Rate Increase Filings (A10534/S9474A) requires standardized formatting, uniform calculation methods, detailed explanations, and public disclosure for utility rate increase filings to improve transparency, comparability, and regulatory oversight. I will continue to keep you apprised of my progress.