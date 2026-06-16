JUNE 16– FIREWORKS AT PLAYLAND ON THE 4TH OF JULY

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THEN PLAYLAND PARK HOSTS FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS CELEBRATION

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a day of rides, fun and fireworks.

[Rye, NY] – Celebrate America’s 250th birthday at Playland Park with a full day of classic rides, family fun and one of Westchester’s most anticipated summer traditions, Fourth of July fireworks at Playland. Fireworks begins at 9 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase ride wristbands and parking in advance of the holiday for a seamless entry and more time to enjoy the park. Both are available to purchase at playlandpark.org.

The excitement continues all summer long, with Playland’s popular Friday Night Fireworks, which begin Friday, July 10 and continue weekly through Sept. 4. Firework displays begin at 9 p.m.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “The 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding is a momentous occasion, and there is no better place to celebrate than at one of Westchester’s most beloved attractions. We invite residents and visitors alike to come together at Playland for an evening of fun, community spirit and a spectacular tribute to America’s enduring legacy.”

Westchester County Parks Acting Commissioner Peter Tartaglia said: “Playland has been creating cherished summer memories for generations, and this year’s Fourth of July celebration will be especially meaningful. The day will be filled with excitement and end with an unforgettable fireworks display that honors our nation’s historic milestone.”

For Playland’s full schedule, hours, tickets and season passes, visit playlandpark.org. Season passes are only available to purchase online.

Playland Amusement Park is at 1 Playland Parkway in Rye, NY.