MARCH 30–RALLY FOR MORE HOUSING ACTION IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA–ONLY 78 VOUCHERS LAST YEAR!

Hits: 85
MONDAY: COMMUNITY GATHERS IN WHITE PLAINS TO CALL FOR MORE FUNDING FOR STATEWIDE HOUSING VOUCHERS
Currently, the Housing Access Voucher Program Will Only Supply 78 Vouchers for Westchester County, After Receiving a Fraction of Funding Last Session
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – On Monday, March 30 at 12PM at the White Plains Homes and Community Renewal Building, VOCAL-NY will organize partners and community groups to rally for more funding for the Housing Access Voucher Program (HAVP).
WHAT: VOCAL-NY and partners will call on the Governor to increase budget funding the HAVP for the statewide rental assistance program to $250M.
WHO:
- VOCAL-NY
- RAPP
- Make the Road NY
- NAACP
WHEN:
Monday, March 30, 2026
12PM
WHERE:
White Plains Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) Building
75 South Broadway, White Plains, New York 10601