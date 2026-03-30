MARCH 30–RALLY FOR MORE HOUSING ACTION IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA–ONLY 78 VOUCHERS LAST YEAR!

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MONDAY: COMMUNITY GATHERS IN WHITE PLAINS TO CALL FOR MORE FUNDING FOR STATEWIDE HOUSING VOUCHERS

Currently, the Housing Access Voucher Program Will Only Supply 78 Vouchers for Westchester County, After Receiving a Fraction of Funding Last Session

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – On Monday, March 30 at 12PM at the White Plains Homes and Community Renewal Building, VOCAL-NY will organize partners and community groups to rally for more funding for the Housing Access Voucher Program (HAVP).

WHAT: VOCAL-NY and partners will call on the Governor to increase budget funding the HAVP for the statewide rental assistance program to $250M.

WHO:

VOCAL-NY

RAPP

Make the Road NY

NAACP

WHEN:

Monday, March 30, 2026

12PM

WHERE:

White Plains Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) Building

75 South Broadway, White Plains, New York 10601