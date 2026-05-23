MAY 23– PLAYLAND PARK OPENS FOR 2026 SEASON

Hits: 110

EARLY ARRIVALS PARKED AT 11:30 A.M. FOR OPENING CEREMONIES AND COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS’ OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE PARK.

PLAYLAND OPENS AGAIN!

HUZZAH!

[Rye, NY] — Summer has officially arrived in Westchester County as Playland Park is open for the 2026 season, welcoming families back for another summer of classic rides, timeless traditions and unforgettable memories, including the highly anticipated return of the historic Dragon Coaster.

Watch the News Conference Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MCTEl7IoPk

The park is open TODAY, Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day Weekend, each day from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Beginning Wednesday, June 3, the park will be open Wednesday through Sunday through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 and closing out the season on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13.

From adrenaline-pumping thrills to pint-sized adventures, there are rides for everyone in the family. Visit PlaylandPark.org for the current list of open rides, which will be updated throughout the season as more rides open.

Fourth of July Fireworks will return this year, along with weekly Friday night fireworks thereafter that will light up the shoreline through Labor Day Weekend.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said:

“For generations, Playland Park has been woven into the fabric of summers in Westchester County, creating cherished memories for families and visitors alike. As we welcome guests back for another exciting season, we are proud to continue the legacy of this historic and iconic destination while ensuring it remains a place where residents of all ages can come together to experience the joy, nostalgia and traditions that have defined Playland for nearly a century.”

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said:

“There’s nothing like a summer day at Playland Park. From the rides and games to the beach and pool, Playland offers a true family-friendly experience for visitors of all ages. I’m excited to open the gates once again this season and welcome families back for a summer filled with joy, tradition and lasting memories at one of Westchester’s most beloved destinations.”

Westchester County Parks First Deputy Commissioner Peter Tartaglia said:

“Summer in Westchester is synonymous with Playland Park. For almost 100 years, visitors have been coming to Playland for unforgettable memories, timeless traditions and the unique charm that makes this park so special. From generations of families riding the Dragon Coaster to children experiencing the magic of Playland for the very first time, this park continues to hold a special place in the hearts of so many throughout our community.”

REPORERS ON THURSDAY’S MEDIA PREVIEW TAKING A RIDE ON THE DRAGON COASTER

SQUEALS AND THE DRAGON ROARING ON THE TRACKS HIGH ABOVE PLAYLAND BROUGHT BACK MEMORIES AND PROMISED MORE MEMORIES TO COME

AND DOWN THE STRETCH THEY COME AFTER A RIDE OF A LIFETIME!

(Coaster photos by WPCNR)

PLAYLAND IS FOR CHILDREN OF ALL AGES, AND IT IS SO EASY TO FEEL LIKE A KID AGAIN!

District 7 Westchester County Legislator Anant Nambiar said:

“I am thrilled to see Rye Playland and the iconic Dragon Coaster open for another season! I am very proud to represent this District and want to thank all the dedicated local residents and staff whose hard work makes this Westchester landmark such a wonderful part of our County. While I’m sorry to miss the festivities today, I look forward to seeing you on the rides very soon. Enjoy opening day, have fun!”

Playland’s beach is also open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 23, 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. The beach will then operate on weekends and holidays through Sunday, June 21, before both the beach and pool begin daily operations on Friday, June 26, and continue through Labor Day, weather permitting. Parking and admission fees apply.

Season Passes are available to purchase online only and daily rider wristbands are available to purchase online or at the park.

Playland Park is located at 1 Playland Parkway in Rye, NY.

“COASTER” THE OFFICIAL HOST AT PLAYLAND

WELCOMES THE CITIZENETREPORTER AT THE MEDIA PREVIEW THURSDAY