MAY 19– SCHOOL BUDGET PASSES. ELLER, DANIELLE ELECTED TO NEW 3-YEAR TERMS TO BOARD OF EDUCATION

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White Plains Community Approves 2026-27 School Year Budget

WHITE PLAINS N.Y. (May 19, 2026) —

The White Plains community approved the White Plains City School District’s $284,932,300 budget for the 2026-27 school year during Tuesday’s annual budget vote and Board of Education election.

Voters approved the spending plan by a vote of 838-81, which will be certified during a public Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The budget reflects a fiscally responsible spending plan that district officials said continues to support academic programs and student services while remaining mindful of the impact on taxpayers.

It includes a 1.60% tax levy increase, which remains within the New York State tax cap.

District officials said the spending plan was grounded in the district’s Strategic Plan and long-range financial planning efforts, allowing the district to maintain programs and services while reallocating resources to support instructional enhancements and educational opportunities for students.

The budget also benefited from increased state aid and continued long-range planning efforts that have helped fund capital projects, debt service and other obligations while moderating tax levy growth.

The district emphasized that no student programs or services were reduced under the approved spending plan, and new classes were even added.

In the uncontested Board of Education election, Board President Rosemarie Eller and Valerie Daniele were re-elected to three-year terms beginning July 1, 2026. Both incumbents were listed as candidates for the two available seats.

Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca thanked the community for its continued partnership and support of the district’s schools and students.