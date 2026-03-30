MARCH 30 — 87 GUNS OFF THE STREETS SATURDAY

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced today the results of her administration’s first gun buyback event, which took place Saturday at the Union Baptist Church, in White Plains. In total, the office recovered 87 firearms, consisting of 33 pistols/semi-automatic handguns, 30 long guns and 24 revolvers. Six of the guns recovered were ghost guns, meaning that they lacked traceable serial numbers and were likely made at home, using 3D printers or machining tools. This marks one of the largest returns for a gun buyback event sponsored by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. The office spent $15,650 on firearm repurchases at the event. DA Cacace said: “Every week in this county, illegal guns are used in furtherance of violent crime, shattering families and causing grievous injury to those caught in the crosshairs. Saturday’s event marks one of the biggest returns for a gun buyback program from this office in recent memory, representing 87 opportunities to prevent future harm and 87 meaningful steps toward safer neighborhoods. “I want to extend my deepest appreciation to our community partners – the Union Baptist Church, the White Plains/Greenburgh NAACP Branch, the White Plains Department of Public Safety and the Greenburgh Police Department – for helping produce such a successful event. “Reining in the proliferation of illegal guns is one of the top priorities for my administration, including the vigorous prosecution of criminals who use guns to further their illicit activities. We will attack this problem from every angle, using any solution at our disposal to stem the tide of gun violence. Events like Saturday’s buyback are one facet of a multi-pronged approach from this office designed to reduce the volume of illegal guns that are inundating our communities and putting all our lives at risk.” White Plains Commissioner of Public Safety Hardy said: “Every single firearm turned in to a gun buyback means one less opportunity for harm or death to a community member.” Greenburgh Police Chief Powell said: “Any partnership with our community and fellow law enforcement agencies that can result in a safer community and strengthened relationships is a win for everyone involved. I am appreciative of this opportunity for a genuine partnership, one that everyone involved could see and feel. I believe we are all looking forward to future endeavors together.” ###