MARCH 28–PRESIDENT SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER DIRECTING PAYMENT OF TSA AGENTS SALARIES.

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THE REPUBLICAN PARTY MAJORITY IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTAIVES FRIDAY REJECTED THE SENATE BILL PASSED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, PROLONGING THE FUNDING OF THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER AUTHORIZING THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY TO BEGIN PAYING TSA PERSONNEL WHO HAVE NOT BEEN PAID FOR A MONTH

THE NEW YORK TIMES QUOTED SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE MIKE JOHNSON SAYING:

“House Republicans are not going to be any part of any effort to reopen our borders or to stop immigration enforcement. The gambit that was done last night is a joke.”

It is expected TSA workers will receive pay over the next 4 days, but it is unclear whether the payment will include all back pay.

Delays in security lines at all three New York airports continue. Speculation is the airports will return to less lengthy delays by the end of the week.