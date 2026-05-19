MAY 19–SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS DR. JOSEPH RICCA THANKS WHITE PLAINS VOTERS FOR THEIR CONFIDENCE IN THE BUDGET

Hits: 86

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER.MAY 19, 2026:

Dear White Plains CSD Community Member,

On behalf of the White Plains CSD Board of Education, we would like to take a moment to thank you!

Your feedback, recommendations, and support throughout the budget planning and presentation processes is appreciated. We are grateful for your continued support of our Tigers and the WPCSD educational community.

As you may know, the White Plains CSD 2026-2027 Budget was passed with a (unofficial) total vote count of 838 YES (91.2%) and 81 NO.

Thank you!

Mrs. Rosemarie Eller and Mrs. Valerie Daniele were re-elected to the to the Board of Education. Congratulations!

We are grateful to all who took the time to attend meetings; share information; participate in focus group meetings; offer recommendations for improvement and organize community gatherings. It is because of you, and the support of our White Plains community, that we can move forward with our outstanding student programming!

Thank you for your continued support and congratulations! #WPProud 🐯

Respectfully,

Joseph Ricca