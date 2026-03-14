MARCH 14–CONGRESSIONAL REPORT

Neighbor,

As we enter a new month, we have new challenges. We began the month of March with the United States entering a war without broad based popular support, prompting a fight to hold this administration accountable. Americans across the country are feeling the effects of the rising cost of living and are looking for relief from the pressure on their paychecks. Gas prices are increasing, and grocery store prices remain high.

As we move into the spring, I am working with my colleagues to find a path forward. Putting you first and doing what is best for our community is what matters most. I am out in the community everyday I can, speaking with you directly so, please feel free to reach out to my office if there is anything we can do to assist you during this time.