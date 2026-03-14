MARCH 14–CONGRESSIONAL REPORT

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Neighbor,
As we enter a new month, we have new challenges. We began the month of March with the United States entering a war without broad based popular support, prompting a fight to hold this administration accountable. Americans across the country are feeling the effects of the rising cost of living and are looking for relief from the pressure on their paychecks. Gas prices are increasing, and grocery store prices remain high.
As we move into the spring, I am working with my colleagues to find a path forward. Putting you first and doing what is best for our community is what matters most. I am out in the community everyday I can, speaking with you directly so, please feel free to reach out to my office if there is anything we can do to assist you during this time.
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|IN WASHINGTON
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Last week was our first legislative week in DC this month. Given the conflict in the Middle East, there was time allocated to meet with advocacy groups working on new legislative ideas and to attend a hearing of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa.
At the committee hearing, the topic centered on “Merit, Accountability, and Performance at State: Evaluating Promotion and Placement.” We heard testimony from a witness serving in the Human Resources department at the State Department.
But congress is avoiding the larger issues that speak to the priorities and conduct of the current administration. This House leadership needs to devote more time to the central issues we face; America’s role in the world including Venezuela and Iran; affordability at home with healthcare costs, and tariff impacts.
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BACK HOME IN WESTCHESTER AND THE BRONX
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Since the start of March, I have been out in the community hearing directly from you. I spoke on International Women’s Day at the ‘Women Leaders of Westchester: Women’s Day Forum’, attended the Tax Preparation Sessions ‘Your Taxes, Your Resources’ events with my office and IRS advocates, spoke to seniors and staff at senior centers, and honored local leaders with Congressional Record ceremonies.
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|CONGRESSIONAL ART COMPETITION
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The Congressional Art Competition is now open for submissions! This contest is for high school students living in or attending school in Westchester and the Bronx. The winning artist will have their work featured in the U.S. Capitol and be invited to D.C. for an awards ceremony with our office and all other art competition winners.
This year, in celebration of our country’s 250th anniversary, the theme for the competition is “Revolutionary 250”. Artists may choose to follow themes provided below but it is not mandated.
We look forward to seeing all of the creative ideas that the local artists come up with! Submissions and further rules and regulations can be found on our website at https://latimer.house.gov/services/art-competition
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Watch some of my recent House of Representatives floor speeches:
|Honoring local leaders and introducing new legislation:
The POINT act is especially important; it lays out foundation of opposition to Presidential interference in the electoral process – something that might have been unthinkable once, but in the light of the January 6th Insurrection, false claims of a ‘stolen elections’, and voter suppression legislation like the SAVE act, the unthinkable may yet come to pass.
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SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
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Applications for summer internships in the Bronx, White Plains, and DC are now open! Scan the QR code or follow the link to learn more and apply: https://latimer.house.gov/services/internships
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|IN THE NEWS
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|TEXTING SIGN UP
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In case you missed it, my office sends text messages to residents in the 16th District. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home. If you would like to join our texting list, you can sign up here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/subscribe-texting
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|STAY IN TOUCH
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In case you missed it, my office sends text messages to residents in the 16th District. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home. If you would like to join our texting list, you can sign up here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/subscribe-texting
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Make sure to follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Twitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe
As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!
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Sincerely,
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Rep. George Latimer
Member of Congress