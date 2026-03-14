MARCH 14–ALBANY AND WASHINGTON NEWS ROUNDUP

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As International Bridge Crossings Plummet, Governor Hochul Holds Roundtable With Business Leaders and Farmers in the North Country Impacted by Trump’s Tariffs, Continues to Call for $13.5 Billion Refund
Governor Kathy Hochul held a roundtable with business leaders and farmers from the North Country to hear about the challenges they’ve faced over the past year while navigating the Trump administration’s reckless tariff policies. After the Supreme Court ruled the President’s International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs unlawful, Governor Hochul immediately called for the federal government to return the estimated $13.5 billion illegally taken from New Yorkers. During the conversation, the roundtable participants underscored how the economic chaos coming out of Washington and decrease in border crossings have upended their families’ financial livelihoods and made planning for the future impossible. Read more.
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $86 Million Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in the Bronx
Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of Baez Place, an $86 million affordable and supportive housing development in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx. Developed by Community Access in partnership with Blue Sky Bronx LLC, Baez Place delivers 154 high-quality apartments and features a community greenhouse designed to help improve the health and well-being of residents. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 10,000 affordable homes in the Bronx. Baez Place continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide. Read more.
Amid Skyrocketing Gas Prices, Senator Gillibrand Announces Bill To Refund Tariff Costs, Calls On Trump To Address Rising Cost Of Living
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a virtual press conference to demand that the Trump administration prioritize bringing relief to American families instead of doubling down on unconstitutional foreign wars and reckless tariff policies that are driving up the cost of living for hardworking New Yorkers. Gillibrand also announced new legislation to exempt small businesses from the latest round of President Trump’s tariffs and require the administration to refund businesses for tariff costs they’ve already paid. Read more.
Senator Schumer Reveals: As Trump Attacks & Eviscerates Federal Workforce, New Yorkers Pay the Price With Over 8,000 Federal Jobs Lost in the Past Year Alone Across NY
Leader Jeffries on MS Now: “There’s Been No Evidence That the Administration Is Actually Focused on the Things That Matter”
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, where he emphasized that Democrats will continue to keep Donald Trump and Republicans accountable for their failure to keep America safe and make life affordable. Read more.