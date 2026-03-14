MARCH 14—-PULLING WESTCHESTER COUNTY COWBOYS OVER

A Message from the District Attorney… Dear Friends and Neighbors: At the beginning of February, I rolled out my office’s D.A.S.H. initiative in partnership with the New York State Police, Troop K. The aim of the initiative was to ramp up enforcement against reckless, unsafe and aggressive driving that puts all of our lives at risk. We’ve all seen it, motorists cutting us off for no apparent reason, swerving in and out of multiple lanes; or drivers exhibiting uncontrolled rage at perceived slights on the road. The status quo is unacceptable. After hearing from many of you about the consistent challenges you face transporting your families safely to and from school, or to other activities in the community, we decided to start tackling this problem head-on. The initiative began on two of our most-traveled thoroughfares, the Sprain Brook Parkway and I-684. And I can now report that the monthlong enforcement blitz has been an overwhelming success. Month over month, our Troop K partners issued 92% more Vehicle and Traffic Law citations to motorists disobeying the rules of the road. This effect was even more pronounced on the Sprain Brook, which has narrower lanes and is a more perilous setting for reckless driving. Enforcement on the Sprain Brook surged by 280% during this time period. For the most dangerous motorists, those who commit misdemeanors and felonies while operating a motor vehicle, our enforcement efforts achieved significant results. Month over month, the number of misdemeanor arrests was six times higher (from 3 to 18) in February 2026 than in the prior month (JANUARY). Our Troop K partners also made 12 felony arrests as part of the D.A.S.H. initiative, whereas no felony arrests had been reported the prior month. One felony arrest occurred in early February, when a Mahopac teen was taken into custody for allegedly pointing a loaded gun at a school bus carrying special needs students on the Taconic State Parkway. The defendant was apprehended with assistance from our D.A.S.H. team, stationed nearby. Though he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, this case exemplifies the seriousness of felony offenses committed by fellow motorists, underscoring just how unpredictable our roadways have become. These tremendous successes would not have been possible without our Troop K partners, especially Troop K’s commander, Maj. Daniel Smith. We have continued to receive positive feedback from the community about prioritizing road safety and will soon have news to report on D.A.S.H.’s future in Westchester County, so please stay tuned for that. Newsletter subscribers are always the first to hear about new initiatives and developments within my office, so I encourage you to forward our sign-up link to interested community members. As always, if you have any feedback you’d like to share, we’d love to hear from you. Never hesitate to reach out, and I look forward to keeping in touch.