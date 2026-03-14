MARCH 14– YONKERS POLICE INTRODUCE DRONE PATROLS IN THE AIR

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Yonkers Police Department Deploys Citywide Drone as a First Responder Program

In collaboration with Motorola Solutions, dock-based drones operated from the AWARE Crime Control Center to provide aerial intelligence anywhere in the city within three minutes

Yonkers, NY – Friday, the Yonkers Police Department announced the launch of the City’s permanent Drone as First Responder (DFR) program, representing a significant investment in advanced public safety technology in collaboration with Motorola Solutions.

DFR operations provide a vital layer of real-time intelligence, accelerating response to emergency calls and giving officers a real-time aerial perspective of incidents as they unfold.

The Yonkers Police Department first explored this technology during the summer of 2024 through a 60-day pilot program, the first of its kind in the region, to evaluate the effectiveness of DFR operations in Yonkers’ complex urban public safety environment. Following the pilot’s success and a comprehensive program assessment, the City, under the leadership of Mayor Mike Spano, determined that expanding the initiative into a permanent operational program would further enhance the City’s emergency response capabilities and officer safety.

The program deploys two temperature-controlled dock-based “Drone-in-a-Box” systems, manufactured by Nokia and flown by trained pilots using Motorola Solutions’ CAPE drone software, on opposite sides of the city. The drones can arrive anywhere in Yonkers in under three minutes to provide a rapid aerial response. They integrate into the City’s AWARE Crime Control Center, which unifies multiple sources of incident intelligence – including 911 call audio, radio traffic, and video cameras – to help officers verify information and decisively act.

The drones provide a live aerial view to the smartphones and laptops of responding officers and supervisors on the ground, helping them assess evolving situations, determine appropriate resources, and coordinate a safer, more effective response.

The hexacopter aircraft is designed to operate in harsh Northeast weather conditions and is capable of flying at up to 45 miles per hour. Each drone is equipped with high-resolution, zoom-capable, and thermal-imaging cameras, allowing officers to view incidents in low-light or limited-visibility environments.

For operational safety, the drones can detect air traffic within a three-mile radius and use built-in geofences and safety measures in Motorola Solutions’ CAPE drone software to help them avoid collisions. The platform operates over 5G cellular networks, extending connectivity across the city.

“Yonkers continues to lead when it comes to embracing innovative technology that strengthens public safety,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “The Drone as a First Responder program builds on the success of our pilot initiative and strengthens our ability to respond quickly, protect our neighborhoods, and support the men and women of the Yonkers Police Department.”

Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said, “This program represents the next evolution of public safety technology here in Yonkers. We spent countless hours evaluating the results from our 2024 trial and worked to refine a Drone as First Responder model that works for our city and the unique operational challenges that come with it. Ultimately, this technology strengthens our ability to protect the public while providing an added layer of safety for the men and women of this department.”

MSSSI VP of Real-Time Intelligence for Motorola Solutions Jim Wolfinbarger said, “In an emergency, every second matters. Motorola Solutions is proud to support the Yonkers Police Department’s new Drone as First Responder program, which brings another layer of real-time intelligence into their AWARE Crime Control Center to speed and inform officer decision-making. This technology can help to inform first responders and commanders alike to refine and fine-tune their approach to any high-risk event, thereby reducing risk and strengthening decision-making.”

The Yonkers Police Department remains committed to community trust and transparency. Drone flight logs will be publicly available on the Yonkers Police Department website, allowing residents to see how and when the drones are used. The platform will include the flight date and time, flight path, deployment duration, and the general call type or flight purpose. The drone cameras will also face the horizon when not on the scene of a call to protect community privacy.

The DFR program will initially operate on a 40-hour weekly schedule, with deployment days and hours adjusted for major events and operational needs. As the program develops, the department will evaluate opportunities for expansion to further enhance coverage and response capabilities.

The launch of the permanent DFR program underscores Yonkers’ continued investment in innovative technologies that support modern policing while maintaining transparency and accountability to the community.

Yonkers Police Department DFR Promo Video